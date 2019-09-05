× CVS asks customers not to bring firearms into stores

WOONSOCKET, RI — Joining other large retailers, CVS on Thursday asked customers to stop bringing firearms into their stores.

The company tweeted, “We support the efforts of individuals and groups working to prevent gun violence, and continually review our policies and procedures to ensure our stores remain a safe environment. We join a growing chorus of businesses in requesting that our customers, other than authorized law enforcement personnel, do not bring firearms into our stores.”

On Tuesday, Walmart said it will stop selling handgun and short-barrel rifle ammunition, while requesting that customers not openly carry firearms in its stores, even where state laws allow it.

The announcement comes just days after a mass shooting claimed seven lives in Odessa, Texas, and follows back-to-back shootings last month, one of them at a Walmart store.

CVS owns Aetna Insurance.

CVS Health Updates Firearms in Stores Policy pic.twitter.com/0ODx6ewJNX — CVS Health (@CVSHealth) September 5, 2019