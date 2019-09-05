× Hartford police identify teen who died from injuries sustained in Sunday night shooting

HARTFORD — Hartford police say 17-year-old Usher Hanns died from injuries he sustained in a shooting Sunday night.

The shooting happened on Edgewood Street, injuring four. One of the victims suffered a gunshot wound to the head while the other victims suffered wounds to the leg, ankle, and hand respectively. Police say Hanns died from his injuries on Wednesday evening.

Police say Usher Hanns would have turned 18 next month. A vigil held by community leaders and Mothers United Against Violence is planned to take place.

Details on the other victims have not been released.

The investigation into the shooting is active and ongoing.