JCPenney hiring 100 workers in Manchester

MANCHESTER — Retailer JCPenney will hold interviews to fill 100 positions as it ramps up operations for the holidays.

The company is hoping to up to 100 positions at its Manchester supply facility as the holiday season approaches. The company said in a press release, “The company will host a hiring event Tuesday, Sept. 10, during which time management will hold in-person interviews and make employment offers to qualified candidates on the spot. Supply chain associates are responsible for performing stock-handling tasks, including packing, unpacking, banding and assembling merchandise, as well as preparing cartons for processing and inspecting cartons to reflect accurate quantities and condition.”

People can apply at jcpcareers.com or at one of the applicant kiosks inside the facility prior to attending the event. JCPenney offers associates a full associate discount up to 25 percent and an inclusive team environment.

WHEN:

Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019

9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

WHERE:

JCPenney Logistics Facility

1339 Tolland Tpk

Manchester, CT 06041