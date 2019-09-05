Less humid, cooler Thursday; Tracking Hurrican Dorian heading up the east coast

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Dry air with low humidity sets the stage for a nice Thursday for us. Temperatures will be cooler than yesterday in the mid 70s, and it'll come along with sunshine. Clouds may increase a bit during the day as some of the northern fringes of Hurricane Dorian's cloud cover moves in.

On Friday we're on the WEATHER WATCH again for fringe effects of Hurricane Dorian. While the threat of getting major impacts from the storm remain low, some rain and a gusty breeze is certainly possible. The probability of tropical storm-force winds here in Connecticut is 5%-10% but higher for areas like Nantucket which is up to 40%. So while it looks like we will have some effects in the form of showers, we're barely getting grazed by this storm as it passes a few hundred miles to our southeast.

HURRICANE DORIAN:

As of the 6 AM update Hurricane Dorian is a category 3 storm with winds up to 115 mph. The storm is following the contour of the coast of South Carolina and North Carolina, bringing them significant impact. Even if the eyewall doesn't hit North Carolina, damaging winds, flooding rain and rough surf are likely. At the same time, Dorian's wind field will grow larger which is why a gusty breeze (20-30 mph) is possible in CT Friday into Saturday even if the storm stays hundreds of miles offshore. We may get brushed with some rainfall as the storm grazes us, but there won't be any significant impact here.

TRACK DORIAN WITH OUR INTERACTIVE MAP HERE:

FORECAST DETAILS:

TODAY: Mostly sunny with increasing PM clouds. Less humid and cooler. High: Low-mid 70s.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Lows: 50s.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy and cool, chance for showers/rain and a gusty breeze. High: Low 70s.

SATURDAY: Clearing, breezy/windy AM. High: 70s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. High: Low-mid 70s.

MONDAY: Sunny. High: Low 70s.

