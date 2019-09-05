Michelle Troconis seen entering State Police troop in Bridgeport

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Michelle Troconis was seen entering into Connecticut State Police in Bridgeport a day after he boyfriend was arrested on an additional charge.

Fotis is facing a new charge of tampering with or fabricating physical evidence. Fotis posted a $500,000 bond where he was then released Wednesday night.

Dulos attorney Norm Pattis said in a statement, "Our hearts go out to Ms. Troconis. We are confident that she will, in the end, tell the truth at trial. The state is a terrifying enemy, but a clean conscience is a powerful ally."

State police released a 43-page arrest warrant after Dulos arrest.

The arrest warrant states Fotis' girlfriend, Michelle Troconis, admitted to police during an interview on June 2 that she could not account for Fotis’ whereabouts on the morning Jennifer went missing (May 24). Michelle and Fotis also wrote “alibi scripts” detailing where they were on 5/24 and 5/25, but Michelle later admitted the details were false, according to the warrant.

The warrant also details how police believe Fotis used a Fore Group worker’s Toyota Tacoma truck to go down to New Canaan.

State police, in the most recent arrest warrant for Fotis Dulos, say they interviewed his girlfriend, Troconis on August 13 during which time she admitted that, during her two previous interviews, she had not been truthful.

The estranged wife of Dulos, Jennifer Dulos, of New Canaan, disappeared May 24 amid contentious child custody proceedings with Fotis Dulos. She hasn't been seen since.

Fotis Dulos and Michelle Troconis, were previously charged with evidence tampering and hindering prosecution in connection with Jennifer Dulos' disappearance. They pleaded not guilty and posted $500,000 bail.Police allege Fotis Dulos and Troconis went to Hartford to dispose of garbage bags containing items with Jennifer Dulos' blood on them.

Fotis Dulos posted another $500,000 bail Wednesday and was released.

You can read the Dulos full arrest Dulos warrant below: