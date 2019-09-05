× New Haven Police Capt. Anthony Duff interviewed on Chaz and AJ

Recovering New Haven Police Capt. Anthony Duff was interviewed on Chaz and AJ Thursday morning.

Captain Duff was wounded August 12 attempting to stop the fatal shooting of Troy Clark.

46-year-old Troy Clark, of West Haven, died after he was shot in the area of Henry Street and Dixwell Avenue in New Haven just before 9:30 p.m.

Capt. Duff tried to stop the shooter by chasing him on foot, but Duff was shot by the same person, who remains at large. Investigators determined that Duff did not fire his weapon during the incident.

Duff appeared at a New Haven police meeting last week.