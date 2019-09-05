Track updates on Hurricane Dorian

Nicki Minaj announces she’s retiring from music to have a family

Posted 3:30 PM, September 5, 2019, by , Updated at 03:31PM, September 5, 2019

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 06: Nicki Minaj attends The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Nicki Minaj took to Twitter Thursday with a huge announcement that just might “break the internet.”

The Grammy-nominated rapper, says she has decided to retire and have a family.

Thousands of Minaj’s fans, who she affectionately refers to as the Barbz immediately reacted in shock, wondering if her retirement is a joke.

The announcement comes just weeks after the rapper revealed to fans on her “Queen Radio” show that she is going to marry her fiancé Kenneth Petty very soon.

According to Minaj, the pair renewed their marriage license after initially obtaining it back in June.

This story is still developing. We will provide updates as they become available.

