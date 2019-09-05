× Nicki Minaj announces she’s retiring from music to have a family

Nicki Minaj took to Twitter Thursday with a huge announcement that just might “break the internet.”

The Grammy-nominated rapper, says she has decided to retire and have a family.

I’ve decided to retire & have my family. I know you guys are happy now. To my fans, keep reppin me, do it til da death of me, ❌ in the box- cuz ain’t nobody checkin me. ✅ Love you for LIFE 😘♥️🦄 — Mrs. Petty (@NICKIMINAJ) September 5, 2019

Thousands of Minaj’s fans, who she affectionately refers to as the Barbz immediately reacted in shock, wondering if her retirement is a joke.

The announcement comes just weeks after the rapper revealed to fans on her “Queen Radio” show that she is going to marry her fiancé Kenneth Petty very soon.

According to Minaj, the pair renewed their marriage license after initially obtaining it back in June.

This story is still developing. We will provide updates as they become available.