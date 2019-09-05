× Norwalk Police issue warning after 8 overdoses, 5 deaths in past week

NORWALK — Police are reminding residents after a series of overdoses and deaths that the first call in a medical emergency should be to 911.

Police said since August 28 they have responded to eight overdose emergencies, five of which have resulted in deaths. Norwalk Detectives are investigating these incidents.

Police said in a statement, “We want to remind the public of the dangers of opioid abuse. Opioid overdose is often characterized by a decrease in breathing rate which if not quickly addressed leads to death. This a true medical emergency and 911 should be your first call. We encourage people to visit the Connecticut Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services website at https://www.ct.gov/dmhas/cwp/view.asp?a=2902&q=335208&dmhasNav=| for information on opioid programs, Narcan training and treatment.”