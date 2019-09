BRIDGEPORT — One person was injured Thursday afternoon in a shooting in Bridgeport.

Police said shots were fired near the 200th block of Wells St. They said the victim was initially reported to be shot in the head and transported to the hospital. Detectives are investigating.

Officials said the call came in around 2:18 p.m. as shots fired with a victim shot in the head. The victim was taken to St. Vincent’s Medical Center in an unknown condition.