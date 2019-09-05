Police identify Danbury homicide victim

DANBURY — Danbury police have identified the victim of a homicide at a condo complex.

Police said Jason James Lowry Hoffman, 33, of Brewster, NY. The state medical examiner has classified the manner of death to be a homicide and the cause of death to be a gunshot to the upper torso.

Police said Hoffman was visiting a friend in the complex when the incident occurred.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to call the Danbury Police Department TIPS Line at 203-790-8477 or the Detective Bureau at 203-797-4662.

According to police, the homicide happened at the Sterling Woods Condominium Complex on Silversmith Drive early Wednesday morning. Police have placed evidence markers in the yard outside one unit and recovered a handgun from a storm drain behind the unit.

Investigators are actively searching for any involved person(s). According to police, their preliminary investigation indicated that the homicide was not a random act and there’s no reason to believe other residents are at risk.