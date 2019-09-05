QU Freshman from Bahamas hoping to boost relief efforts

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMDEN – For Maddie Kennedy, a Quinnipiac freshman, the focus on school work and getting around a new campus is enough but she has had to keep a watchful eye on her homeland this week.

After the relentless rains and winds hit her hometown of Freeport, Kennedy says she is happy that her father and their house survived most of the wrath of the storm but that seeing the images so far away has been difficult.

“It is kind of insane to think about it and to see images of it,” Kennedy said.

Kennedy, who is studying film and television at Quinnipiac is making a plea for people to send relief to the Bahamas.

“We have a saying, ‘Bahamian Strong’, and that’s a really good thing to describe our spirit,” said Kennedy.

Kennedy added that donations at this time of need will be key to the Bahamas rebuilding.

“If I had a message to anyone I would say everything counts towards helping. there are so many ways you can donate which can make a world of difference,” said Kennedy.

To donate click here or click on the Red Cross donation page