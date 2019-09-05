Suspect killed in officer-involved shooting in East Hartford; 3 injured

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST HARTFORD -- One man is dead and a woman is seriously injured after a domestic dispute took place at 95 Skyline Drive.

Police said it happened shortly after 6 p.m.

The home has been closed off for several hours as part of the investigation. Neighbors told FOX61 off camera they were speechless since a nice family of four lived at the home.

“This is a case where it escalated to a very violent level with tragic results,” said Lt. Joshua Litwin of the East Hartford Police Department.

Police said they received a panicked 911 call from the home.

FOX61 was able to obtain audio from the dispatch line when that urgent call came in.

Two officers responded and found a man and one woman. The woman was seriously injured and unconscious.

“A struggle ensued when the officers arrived with one of the parties involved. It was a domestic, a male. The struggle resulted in certainly injuries to one of our officers who’s being treated at a local hospital. Non-life threatening injuries,” added Lt. Litwin.

A neighbor who did not want to go on camera, told FOX61 off camera he thought he heard gunshots but thought it was the video he was watching on his cell phone, but it ended up coming from across the street.

Police described Skyline Drive as a very quiet, crime-free neighborhood. They added that home has never had domestic-related history.

“This is a tragic incident for this community. This is a wonderful, quiet neighborhood and these types of incidents are not frequent in this neighborhood and this is just an unfortunate tragedy,” added Lt. Litwin.

Police said there are children who live inside the home, but it is unclear if they were home at the time. They also said the children are with family now.

State Police and the State’s Attorney’s Office will be taking over the investigation. Police at this time are not identifying anyone involved.

41.745459 -72.574055