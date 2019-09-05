The University of New Haven announces its new athletics and recreation director

NEW HAVEN — President Steven Kaplin of the University of New Haven announced Thursday that Sheahon Zenger will be the University’s new athletics director.

Zenger, who officially joined the University on September 1, will lead the University’s intercollegiate athletics program and oversee its recreational offerings. He has been charged with directing the University’s early exploration of a potential move to the Division I level.

Most recently, he served as an assistant to the chancellor at Texas Christian University and an adviser to the director of athletics. Prior, he was the director of athletics for the University of Kansas (2011 to 2018) and Illinois State University (2005 to 2011).

“President Kaplan’s growth of the University’s programs, facilities, and endowment during his tenure has been nothing short of phenomenal,” Zenger said. “And his excitement about expanding the University’s athletic footprint and reputation is exceptional. I am very pleased to be joining this remarkable community and can’t wait to begin contributing to the University’s success.”

“We are thrilled to bring Sheahon’s broad background and talent to the University of New Haven and look forward to his vision and leadership of our athletics program,” said President Kaplan. “He brings a unique combination of strengths and experience that are aligned with our ambitious vision to ensure that our student-athletes compete at the highest level on and off the field.”