Troconis lied to police, according to warrant; turns herself in after additional charge

BRIDGEPORT -- Michelle Troconis has been charged with an additional count of tampering with evidence.

She turned herself in to Connecticut State Police in Bridgeport a day after her boyfriend was arrested on an additional charge.

Troconis was charged with tampering with evidence – the same charge Fotis Dulos was charged with yesterday. Troconis’ bond was set at $100,000. She is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 18,.

She left with her attorney, Andrew Bowman who said she was innocent until proven guilty.

CT State Police release new details, photos in the arrest of Fotis Dulos “The most important parts of that system are the presumption of innocence and trial by jury," said Bowman. "Remember that Michelle is presumed innocent and she should be." Fotis Dulos’ attorney Norm Pattis said in a statement to FOX61 on Troconis’ arrest "Our hearts go out to Ms. Troconis. We are confident that she will, in the end, tell the truth at trial.” When FOX61 asked Pattis about why Troconis was allowed to turn herself in while his client was not, he said “Give the state what you want and get an invitation; fight and get handcuffs. So it goes reverse honor code: Here’s our RSVP: See you in court.”

Fotis is facing a new charge of tampering with or fabricating physical evidence. Fotis posted a $500,000 bond where he was then released Wednesday night.

State police released a 43-page arrest warrant after Dulos arrest:

The arrest warrant states Fotis' girlfriend, Michelle Troconis, admitted to police during an interview on June 2 that she could not account for Fotis’ whereabouts on the morning Jennifer went missing (May 24). Michelle and Fotis also wrote “alibi scripts” detailing where they were on 5/24 and 5/25, but Michelle later admitted the details were false, according to the warrant.

The warrant also details how police believe Fotis used, Pawel Gumienny, a Fore Group worker’s Toyota Tacoma truck to go down to New Canaan.

Gumienny's attorney said, "My client has been fully cooperative from the start. He is a hard-working man trying to support his family, but he thought it best that he stop working for Mr. Dulos after he was first arrested."

State police, in the most recent arrest warrant for Fotis Dulos, say they interviewed his girlfriend, Troconis on August 13 during which time she admitted that, during her two previous interviews, she had not been truthful.

The estranged wife of Dulos, Jennifer Dulos, of New Canaan, disappeared May 24 amid contentious child custody proceedings with Fotis Dulos. She hasn't been seen since.

Fotis Dulos and Michelle Troconis, were previously charged with evidence tampering and hindering prosecution in connection with Jennifer Dulos' disappearance. They pleaded not guilty and posted $500,000 bail.Police allege Fotis Dulos and Troconis went to Hartford to dispose of garbage bags containing items with Jennifer Dulos' blood on them.

Fotis Dulos posted another $500,000 bail Wednesday and was released.

You can read the Dulos full arrest Dulos warrant below:

