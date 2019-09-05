× Wolcott High School physical education teacher arrested and charged with sexual assault

WOLCOTT — Police have arrested a physical education teacher from Wolcott High School and charged him with sexual assault.

Wolcott Police Department arrested Michael Forgione, 49, and charged him with sexual assault in the fourth degree, risk of injury to a minor and breach of peace in the second degree.

“This past May the Wolcott Police Dept. had received a complaint against Forgione, who is a Physical Ed teacher employed at Wolcott High School. The complaint was made by a Wolcott High School student,” police said in a release. “Once the complaint was received, Forgione was immediately suspended with pay, thus having no contact with any students while the investigation was being conducted.”

Police added that once the investigation was concluded, the Wolcott Police Department presented the case to the Waterbury States Attorneys Office for review.

“It was determined that probable cause did exist, and an arrest warrant was granted,” police said. Forigone’s Attorney was immediately notified of the warrant, and he had Forgione turn himself in today (9/5/19, the same day the warrant was signed).”

Police Forgione was released after posting a$10,000 bond and will appear in Waterbury Superior Court on September 12.