Amber Alert issued for 3-year-old on Long Island

RIVERHEAD, N.Y. — The Southampton Town Police Department on Long Island issued an Amber Alert Friday morning for a three-year-old.

The Amber Alert, says Vanessa Tennant-Mitchell was last seen Thursday. Police say the child abduction happened near Pleasure Drive in Riverhead, New York around 8:55 p.m. Thursday. According to police, the suspect, Patchita Tennant (aka Patricia) shot Vanessa’s father multiple times before taking the child.

Vanessa Tennant-Mitchel is black with braided, black hair and brown eyes. She is approximately 2′ 5″ tall and weighs about 50 pounds. Vanessa was last seen wearing a red shirt, blue pants, and black sneakers.

Vanessa is Patchita Tennant, also known as Patricia, is a black female about 42-year-old with braided, black hair and brown eyes. Patricia is approximately 5′ 10″ and weighs about 160 pounds. She was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt.

The car police are looking for is a gray SUV Hyundai Santa Fe with NY License Plate number HU7151.

Police say the child was taken under circumstances that lead them to believe she’s in imminent danger of serious harm or death.