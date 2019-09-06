Deadly shooting victim in Hartford was part of anti-violence program

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- The seventeen-year-old boy who died after being shot in the head during a weekend shooting in Hartford was a member of an anti-violence program.

Terry Starks the founder behind the anti-violence program said she knew the victim, Usher Hanns, for years.

Hanna was born in Jamaica and moved to Hartford in 2014.

Starks recalled the exact moments she found out the 17-year-old had died on Wednesday.

He was struck in the head during a shooting Sunday night on Edgewood Street, along with three other victims.

Due to a tough home life -Starks said Hanns lived with her family for a year after joining her anti-violence program- Hartford’s Proud Drill Drum and Dance Corp.

Starks organization is aimed at keeping kids busy indoors and off the streets- something she said Hanns loved being a part of.

Sunday night’s shooting is still under investigation.

Stark’s team will be host a Stomp the Violence event at Dillon Stadium on September 21st in Hanns’ memory.

Mother’ Against Violence will also host a vigil on Sunday at 4 p.m.