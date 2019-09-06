× Department of Public Health reports three more cases of lung disease possibly due to vaping

HARTFORD — The Department of Public Health (DPH) announced Friday that they learned of three more Connecticut residents who were hospitalized for severe lung diseases, possibly related to using e-cigarettes or vapor products.

There are now five cases of lung disease under investigation in relation to vaping. DPH says all five patients became ill in July and August and have since been discharged from the hospital.

DPH is working with the CDC and other state health departments, investigating the cause(s) of the illness. The CDC announced more than 200 cases of severe lung disease associated with vaping are under investigation.

The patients investigating have experienced symptoms such as coughing, shortness of breath, chest pain, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, and fever. DPH says many patients were hospitalized and required intensive medical treatment.

All patients reported using e-cigarette or vapor products. Many patients also reported using products that had cannabinoid elements like THC. The investigation at this time has not identified any single substance or product that is linked to all of the reported cases.

“These illnesses are very concerning because the use of e-cigarette products is increasing in our state and nationally, particularly among our youth,” said DPH Commissioner Renée D. Coleman-Mitchell. “Some people might not be aware of the health risks associated with using these products. Anyone who has used e-cigarette products and experiences respiratory issues should seek medical care promptly because illnesses can become more severe without proper treatment

Investigation of these illnesses is ongoing. More information about the investigation can be found on CDC’s webpage.