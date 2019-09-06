Ferry services to Block Island, Martha’s Vineyard, and Nantucket affected by approaching Hurricane Dorian

NEW LONDON — Several ferry services across southern New England have been canceled due to Hurricane Dorian:

Block Island Express from New London:

The high-speed ferry has canceled several departures on Friday, September 6th and Saturday, September 7th. The only scheduled departures on Friday will be from New London to Block Island at 10:00am and from Block Island to New London at 1:25pm, weather permitting. They plan to resume service on Sunday, September 8th.

Cross Sound Ferry from New London to Orient Point, New York

For Friday 9/6 all high-speed service has been canceled. There will be no casino connections.

For Friday 9/6 the 12:30pm Classic Lighthouse Cruise from New London has been canceled.

For Friday 9/6 the overnight casino connection has been canceled.

Point Judith, Rhode Island ferry to Block Island

Due to “rapidly deteriorating conditions”, the 11 a.m. traditional ferry and the 1 p.m. from Block Island have been canceled. All other traditional ferry departures are on a trip by trip basis, they say. The high-speed ferry has been canceled for the remainder of the day.

Steamship Authority from Woods Hole, Massachusetts for Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket

From their website:

The Steamship Authority continues to monitor the forecast for Hurricane Dorian and assess how it might affect our operations. The National Weather Service has issued a tropical storm warning for our area. The forecast calls for winds peaking at 40 mph to 60 mph and waves of 11 feet, making it increasingly likely that trip cancellations will occur this evening, Saturday and possibly into Sunday on both routes.

Specifically:

Service on the M/V Iyanough is likely to be affected this evening and all day Saturday.

Service for the M/V Governor is likely to be affected this evening all day Saturday. The M/V Sankaty is expected to run in place of the M/V Governor during those times.

The Oak Bluffs terminal is likely to close tonight, Saturday and possibly Sunday. Those trips, if they are not canceled due to weather, will be diverted to Vineyard Haven.

Please continue to check steamshipauthority.com for updates. Change and cancellation fees are waived due to the storm; to change or cancel a reservation, go online or call our Reservation Office between 7:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. at 508-477-8600