Foodie Friday: frank.

KENT — Frank Way is friendly and honest, loves being around people and is passionate about food which inspired him to open frank. in Kent.

The cozy joint on North Main Street is homey with a menu that is filled with so much flavor.

“We call it honest to goodness food,” smiled Way.

Just about everything is made in-house daily and sourced locally whenever possible and you can taste it.

Let’s start with the meatloaf sandwich. It’s made with pulverized pumpkin seeds (no breadcrumbs) and it doesn’t have ketchup, yet it is incredibly moist thanks to a jam spread. To be frank, the meatloaf has some of the best flavors this reporter has had in a long time.

C’MON!

The kale salad is all healthy and doesn’t disappoint on taste! It’s a blend of kale, cabbage, cilantro and mint with peanuts and parmigiana cheese and topped off with an Asian-inspired dressing. Wow!

Breakfast is so popular too! Try the avocado toast or the mushroom toast, which comes with seasonal veggies, bacon bechamel, and a poached egg. The combinations may be different, but there is no lacking of spectacular flavors.

“Incredible food, incredible aura, wrote Brian M. in an online review. “Frank, himself, is one of a kind! A truly enjoyable experience and one of the best omelets I have ever eaten! We will absolutely definitely be there again!”

The gregarious owner believes being open and sincere is key to a perfect experience.

So swing in, grab a coffee (frank. has its own blend) and enjoy a great meal with an equally good conversation at one of the community tables.

Said Christine C. in a Facebook review, “Frank is delightful. Who wouldn’t want to start their day hanging out with him!??”

What’s better than a friendly and honest experience?

Nothing at all.