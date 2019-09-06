Man killed during domestic call was Berlin High School psychologist

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST HARTFORD-- One man is dead and a woman is seriously injured after a domestic dispute - a dispute that left one officer injured.

Hartford police said they received a 911 call from this home on Skyline Drive shortly after 6 p.m. Thursday that resulted in what they call a violent tragedy.

Residents said watching events unfold was heart-wrenching.

Officials identified the man killed as 43-year-old John Carras. A statement Friday from Berlin High School Principal Eileen Eustis says Carras had been a psychologist there for the past 11 years.

”It all started, when we were out here, two kids came out of the house hysterical. They screamed, ‘Help, help, he’s choking my mom!’ I mean they were sprinting this way,” said Anthony Datilio.

That’s when Anthony Datilio says neighbors heard the couple argue, but said they didn’t expect for the argument to turn deadly.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Datilio said, "He had him on the kitchen floor, he was sprawled out on the floor at gun point. He got up, tased him, got up and started running, started fighting, he didn’t want to quick it was like he was enraged.”

And in that rage, is when police said things took a turn, during the struggle police said the woman was unconscious and with one officer hurt, police had a tough decision.

Lt. Joshua Litwin of the East Hartford Police Department said, “During the course of that struggle and the investigation of this domestic violence incident deadly force was determined to be necessary to stop further injury or further tragedy in the household.”

The two children that were inside the home are with relatives and the officer hurt is expected to be okay.

Police say they are still shocked this incident happened in the first place.

“It’s a situation that could happen anywhere an unfortunately this a case where it escalated to a very violent level ending with tragic results,” said Lt. Litwin.

The Windham State’s Attorney’s office is now investigating that officer involved shooting.