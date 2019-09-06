Mostly cloudy, breezy Friday with temps in the 70s; chance for shower by afternoon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The National Weather Service confirmed a tornado touched down in Coventry and Mansfield Wednesday.

The majority of damage was to trees. Only very minor damage to buildings was noted, with a sign at a daycare facility blown over.

Most of today will stay quiet and dry with plenty of clouds. But in the afternoon there is a rising chance for a few showers from Dorian's VERY OUTER rain-bands. Some towns may stay completely dry until Friday night. Tropical rain bands have the ability to produce briefly heavy rain followed by breaks of dry weather. It will turn a bit breezy later Friday. Peak wind gusts will occur Saturday morning and could be between 20-35 mph. New London, might be able to gust near 40 mph with an isolated power outage. But overall we dodge any major impacts from the storm, as the center will be missing Connecticut by more than 200 miles.

Meanwhile, Cape Cod and the islands of Nantucket, Martha's Vineyard and Block Island are under Tropical Storm Warnings where winds could gust as high as 45-60 mph, on par with a nasty nor'easter.

There is a chance for a lingering shower early Saturday followed by clearing skies and a gusty breeze. Both days this weekend will be cooler than average with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s.

The next chance for showers is not until the middle of next week by Wednesday or Thursday. We deserve a break after another wild week of weather!

FORECAST DETAILS:

TODAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy and cool, chance for showers/rain and a gusty breeze. High: Low 70s.

TONIGHT: Rain showers, a few heavy downpours at times. Lows: 50s.

SATURDAY: A morning shower or two, then clearing and drying out. Staying breezy, especially in the morning. High: 70s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. High: Low-mid 70s.

MONDAY: Sunny. High: Low 70s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs: 70s.

