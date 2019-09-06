Police identify student expelled after security found loaded gun in backpack at a Hartford high school

HARTFORD — Police have arrested a University High School student at 351 Mark Twain Drive in Hartford after campus security discovered a loaded gun in his backpack..
Hartford Police Department said they arrested 18-year-old Nicholas Baker and charged him with pistol without a permit, weapon on school grounds. He is being held on a $25,000 bond.
Police said Baker has been expelled from the school.
Police say there was no indication of an intent or threat of violence.
This story is developing. We will provide updates as they become available.
