Police identify student expelled after security found loaded gun in backpack at a Hartford high school

HARTFORD — Police have arrested a University High School student at 351 Mark Twain Drive in Hartford after campus security discovered a loaded gun in his backpack..

Hartford Police Department said they arrested 18-year-old Nicholas Baker and charged him with pistol without a permit, weapon on school grounds. He is being held on a $25,000 bond.

Police said Baker has been expelled from the school.

Police say there was no indication of an intent or threat of violence.

