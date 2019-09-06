× Student arrested, expelled after security found loaded gun in backpack at University High School

HARTFORD — Police have arrested a University High School student at 351 Mark Twain Drive in Hartford after campus security discovered a loaded gun in his backpack.

According to a Hartford Police tweet, the student is being evaluated by medics after being assaulted.

Officials say the school also expelled the 18-year-old student. The student’s identity has not been revealed at this time.

Police say there was no indication of an intent or threat of violence.

This story is developing. We will provide updates as they become available.