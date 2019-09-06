The Wapping Fair Returns to South Windsor

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOUTH WINDSOR -- A fun family attraction is back in South Windsor!

Thursday night, the Wapping Fair kicked off for a four-day run and there’s a little bit of something for everyone.

Diana Paine is with the Pine Meadow Children’s Zoo. Her family runs a petting zoo, “They all have different personalities and that means a lot to us.” She says of the nearly fifty animals on site.

In addition to the petting zoo, there are a number of other things for families to see and explore. There are 15 different rides on the fairgrounds! They range from the high-flying to the fast-spinning.

If food is what gets you excited get ready! Food trucks are filling the property for the weekend. Organizers have brought in 22 vendors serving up traditional fair cuisine and other favorites like falafel, Brazilian specials, and grilled cheese wrapped in bacon!

Paine says part of what she loves about coming back is that part of the fun is new every year. “You always see somebody different, you always see something new."

Click here for more information on tickets and attractions to the Wapping Fair.