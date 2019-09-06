Tracking showers tonight; Clearer Saturday with temps in the 70s

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The cloud cover we have now is in association with the outer bands of Hurricane Dorian, and we'll keep those clouds around as the storm passes to our southeast.

As we get brushed by Dorian, we have the potential for rain showers this afternoon and into tonight. Tropical rain bands have the ability to produce briefly heavy rain followed by breaks of dry weather. It will turn a bit breezy tonight as well, but nothing near hurricane force. Peak wind gusts will occur Saturday morning and could be between 20-35 mph. New London, Mystic, and Stonington might be able to gust near 40 mph with an isolated power outage. Overall, we dodge any major impacts from the storm, as the center will be missing Connecticut by more than 200 miles.

Meanwhile, Cape Cod and the islands of Nantucket, Martha's Vineyard and Block Island are under Tropical Storm Warnings where winds could gust as high as 45-60 mph, on par with a nasty nor'easter. Large waves may cause some beach erosion, but any destructive weather should stay offshore.

There is a chance for a lingering shower early Saturday followed by clearing skies and a gusty breeze. Both days this weekend will be cooler than average with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s.

The next chance for showers is not until the middle of next week by Wednesday or Thursday. We deserve a break after another wild week of weather!

The National Weather Service confirmed a tornado touched down in Coventry and Mansfield Wednesday.

The majority of damage was to trees. Only very minor damage to buildings was noted, with a sign at a daycare facility blown over.

FORECAST DETAILS:

TONIGHT: Rain showers, a few heavy downpours at times. Lows: 50s.

SATURDAY: A morning shower or two, then clearing and drying out. Staying breezy, especially in the morning. High: 70s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. High: Low-mid 70s.

MONDAY: Sunny. High: Low 70s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs: 70s.

