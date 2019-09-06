× West Haven woman dies in multi-vehicle crash on I-91 in Windsor

WINDSOR — Connecticut State Police said a female has died in a four car crash on I-91 southbound near exit 36 Friday morning.

Connecticut State Police said Joy Deloge, 59, of West Haven died at Hartford Hospital due to injuries suffered in accident.

State police said other injuries were reported. At this time, the extent of those injures have not been released.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Connecticut State Police Troop H at 860-534-1000.