Two separate fires in Bridgeport early this morning, one arrested

BRIDGEPORT – Firefighters responded to two separate calls early this morning. The two incidents were roughly within five minutes from one another.

Shortly after 1 a.m. this morning, firefighters responded to calls at 4219 Main Street, a McDonald’s restaurant. Firefighters soon discovered a fire in the air ducts above the kitchen that extended through the roof.

Around the same time, multiple calls came in for a separate fire at Wades Dairy on 1288 Barnum Avenue. Authorities said they arrived on scene to find a car that crashed into a building. As a result of the crash, the car caught fire and damaged the building.

Police officers pulled two people from the burning car. One person was arrested. One police officer was also injured.

The Fire Marshall is investigating both incidents.

