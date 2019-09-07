Clearing today with temps in the 70s

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Showers and areas of rain overnight are moving out of the state this morning.

Tropical rain bands have the ability to produce briefly heavy rain followed by breaks of dry weather. It's a bit breezy this morning, with peak wind gusts Saturday morning between 20-35 mph. New London, Mystic, and Stonington might be able to gust near 40 mph with an isolated power outage. Overall, we dodge any major impacts from the storm, as the center will be missing Connecticut by more than 200 miles.

Meanwhile, Cape Cod and the islands of Nantucket, Martha's Vineyard and Block Island are under Tropical Storm Warnings where winds could gust as high as 45-60 mph, on par with a nasty nor'easter. Large waves may cause some beach erosion, but any destructive weather should stay offshore.

There is a chance for a lingering shower early Saturday followed by clearing skies. A gusty breeze in the morning will slowly diminish in the afternoon. Both days this weekend will be cooler than average with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s.

<img class="aligncenter size-large wp-image-558974" src="https://tribwtic.files.wordpress.com/2019/09/high-temp-planner-studio-test-1.png?w=770" alt="" width="770" height="433" />

The next chance for showers is not until the middle of next week by Wednesday or Thursday. We deserve a break after another wild week of weather!

FORECAST DETAILS:

<strong>SATURDAY</strong>: A morning shower or two, then clearing and drying out. Staying breezy, especially in the morning. High: 70s.

<strong>SUNDAY</strong>: Mostly sunny. High: Low-mid 70s.

<strong>MONDAY</strong>: Sunny. High: Low 70s.

<strong>TUESDAY</strong>: Partly cloudy. Highs: 70s.

<strong>WEDNESDAY</strong>: Chance showers. High: Low 80s.

