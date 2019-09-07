Texas Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick speaks to the press on the grounds of Santa Fe High School on May, 20, 2018, in Santa Fe, Texas. - Ten people, mostly students, were killed when a teenage classmate armed with a shotgun and a revolver opened fire at the school on May 18. The gunman, arrested on murder charges, was identified as Dimitrios Pagourtzis, a 17-year-old junior at Santa Fe High School. He is being held on capital murder charges, meaning he could face the death penalty. (Photo by Brendan Smialowski / AFP) (Photo credit should read BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images)
NRA slaps down Texas GOP ally who proposes gun control idea
DALLAS — One of the gun-rights lobby’s staunchest defenders in Texas is bucking the National Rifle Association on background checks after a West Texas shooting rampage killed seven people.
The NRA pushed back Friday in a rare moment of the nation’s most powerful gun-rights group slapping down a key Republican ally.
It came after Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick told The Dallas Morning News that Texas should crackdown on private gun sales between strangers. Federal officials say the gunman in last weekend’s attack obtained an assault-style rifle despite failing a federal background check in 2014.
The NRA called Patrick’s idea a “political gambit” and disparagingly compared it to those from Democrats.
Patrick has been an avid gun-rights supporter but told the newspaper: “someone in the Republican Party has to take the lead on this.”
