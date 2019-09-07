Track updates on Hurricane Dorian

Serious crash shuts down Route 2 in Glastonbury

Posted 9:41 AM, September 7, 2019, by , Updated at 10:51AM, September 7, 2019

Traffic is re-routed off Route 2 in Glastonbury after a serious crash, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019 (Taylor Dichello/FOX61)

GLASTONBURY –  A serious crash has shut down Route 2 Eastbound between exits 10 and 13 in Glastonbury.

State Police tell FOX61 News that a single car crashed into a tree shortly after 7 a.m.  Glastonbury Fire Department responded and called for LifeStar, but then cancelled the call.

The highway reopened briefly about 8:45 a.m., but was closed again and remains closed as of 10:15.  Troop K in Colchester says eastbound cars are being detoured off the highway at Exit 10, sent north on Route 83, then east on Route 94, then south on Marlborough Road/Finley Hill Road/Jones Hollow Road to get on the highway at Exit 13 (Route 66).

Google Map for coordinates 41.670384 by -72.536958.

