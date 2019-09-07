× Serious crash shuts down Route 2 in Glastonbury

GLASTONBURY – A serious crash has shut down Route 2 Eastbound between exits 10 and 13 in Glastonbury.

State Police tell FOX61 News that a single car crashed into a tree shortly after 7 a.m. Glastonbury Fire Department responded and called for LifeStar, but then cancelled the call.

The highway reopened briefly about 8:45 a.m., but was closed again and remains closed as of 10:15. Troop K in Colchester says eastbound cars are being detoured off the highway at Exit 10, sent north on Route 83, then east on Route 94, then south on Marlborough Road/Finley Hill Road/Jones Hollow Road to get on the highway at Exit 13 (Route 66).

This is a developing story; we’ll have updates online and full details tonight at 10pm on CW20 and at 11pm on FOX61.

Fire Dept forcing people off Exit 10. Firefighter tells me “it’s ugly”.

Route 2 Eastbound in Glastonbury closed from exit 10-13 after single car crashed into a tree. LifeStar was called and then cancelled. Updates here on @FOX61News pic.twitter.com/MsM4k9awdj — Taylor DiChello (@taylordichello) September 7, 2019