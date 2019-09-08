Bridgeport police investigating 3 car accident find person fatally shot in car

BridgeportPoliceCar

BRIDGEPORT — Police investigating a three car crash found one of the people in the car had been fatally shot.

Police said in Twitter, “Initial reports at 2118hrs. Reports of 3 car MVA occured on RT 8 South where one person in the car suffered a fatal gun shot wound. Victim possibly hit with gunfire on Gem ave but uncertain. Another person on scene went into cardiac arrest. DB investigating #bptpolice #bptpd'”

A second tweet said, “At approximately 2136hrs initial reports indicate that shots were fired at PT Barnum (Anthony St). One victim was initially reported to be shot in the stomach. He was transported in a private vehicle to Bridgeport Hospital. Unknown condition. DB investigating. #bptpolice #bptpd”

