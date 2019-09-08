Community raises funds for family of Meriden mom found dead in Waterbury

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MERIDEN – Community members organized a fundraiser to help out the family of Perrie Mason, the mother whose remains were recently found in Waterbury.

“Only in the past three or four days have I actually been able to talk without shedding tears, but I think I talked to her here often and sometimes she tells me jokes,” said Devictor Mason, Perrie’s father.

Those words came from a father who said he will never forget his daughter, 31-year old Perrie Mason.

“Perrie was my favorite. I liked her. She was kind of like on my wavelength. Maybe I shouldn't say this but three kids at home - I never had to raise my voice to Perrie,” added Devictor Mason.

Perrie was reportedly missing approximately three weeks ago, something that was strange to family and friends as they said she would never disappear out of the blue.

It was then her remains were found near a textile recycling facility in Waterbury where her ex-boyfriend Jason Watson worked.

He is facing domestic violence charges and is currently the prime suspect in her disappearance.

“Domestic violence is very real. No matter who the person is, no matter where it is, but it's very ... a lot of people are affected by it and a lot of people are silent. people that don't come out and don't speak on it,” said Derrika James of Meriden.

A vigil was held for Perrie two weeks ago and on Saturday, a fundraiser was held. Patricia Gwara and Derrika James organized it at Maloney’s Pub in Meriden with hopes it will help the family.

“It's just flowing naturally. I just would love to support her. She has her children and she had a boyfriend but she was here alone so we just need to be here for her,” said Patrica Gwara of Meriden.