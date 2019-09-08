Food, rides, animals and fun at the Hebron Harvest Fair

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HEBRON -- It’s all about animals at the Hebron Harvest Fair.

People travel to connecticut and stay on the fairgrounds for days, preparing for the annual dairy show.

For Dakotalyn Phelon, it’s a family tradition. She’s part of the third generation to participate in shows, and knows all about what it takes to prepare the animals.

"They get judged by how clean they look through the head and neck and how their body is built.”

This year, there was a surprise addition to the barn.

Caitlin Small of Huntington, Ma, "Thursday morning I came in about noon and my four year old cow Caelyn decided she wanted to bless me with another little baby girl.”

This calf was born in front of a crowd on the first night of the fair, where her owner says she’ll be back next year to compete.

"Now we’ve got another heifer that my brothers are going to show in the junior show next year so look for her next year if you come to the fair.”

On the rest of the fairgrounds, there’s no shortage of events throughout the weekend.

Krystin Strumskas, Director of Marketing and Publicity, said, "We have tractor pulls.. we also have the dock diving dogs which is awesome.”

The fair still has plenty of traditional fair activities too like rides and carnival games.

Ivy Frati said, "I like the food, I mean come on it’s food everyone loves food. " With dozens of food trucks and vendors there was plenty to choose from.

Paula King, Andover 18:32 We’re locals so we like to come support the vendors that come here. 18:35

And if you visited the fair,you’re helping out local causes too. A portion of admissions goes to the Hebron Lions Club, who then donates to charities here in Connecticut.

Story by Gaby Molina