× FOX61 Game of the Week returns for 2019!

The High School Football Patrol returns for the 2019 school year and it’s up to you to decide where the crew will go next!

Nominees for Week 1 include your defending Class L champs Daniel Hand. South Windsor, North Haven and New Britain are also in the mix.

Each week, FOX61 asks you –the fans –to tell us who you’d like to see featured every Friday night featured on our newscast.

Tune in Wednesday night to see which game has been selected. The winner will be announced during the FOX61 News at 10.