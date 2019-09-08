× Hartford police issue Silver Alert for missing 12-yr-old girl

HARTFORD — Police have issued a Silver Alert for a missing 12-year-old girl.

Aniya Bain, 12. was last seen Saturday wearing an orange Nike t-shirt, blue jeans and white Nike uptown sneakers with dark blue checks. She has black hair and black eyes. She is 3′ 6″ tall and weighs 90 lbs.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Aniya Bain please contact the Hartford Police Department at 860-757-4000.

Silver Alerts are issued by law enforcement agencies for missing people of all ages. Amber Alerts are issued for children who are believed to be in danger.