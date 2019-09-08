Hartford shooting victim remembered at vigil

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD- It's been five days since the death of Usher Hanns, after he was shot in the head. His family honored him with a vigil Sunday evening.

Seventeen-year-old Usher Hanns was born in Jamaica and raised in Hartford.

Hanns died Wednesday, after he was struck in the head in a shooting last weekend.

“Usher was a good son, he made me smile, he's a joyful kid,” mother Jeorgiann James said.

Mothers’ Against Violence held a vigil Sunday afternoon at the scene of the shooting on Edgewood Street.

Loved ones, community members and teammates all showed up to honor Usher’s memory.

Usher was a member of an anti-violence program- Hartford’s Proud Drill Drum and Dance Corporation

At the vigil his teammates performed one last time, before saying goodbye.

“It was a joy seeing everybody here watching the alumnus perform, they came out, to support our baby,” Terry Starks said.

The shooting is still under investigation. Hartford Police have yet to announce any arrests.