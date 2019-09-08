× Housing aid for Puerto Rican evacuees close to running out

HARTFORD – A fund established in Connecticut to help people displaced from their homes in Puerto Rico by Hurricane Maria is close to running out of money.

More than $900,000 was provided by the state legislature and nonprofits to help families get apartments and pay for things like security deposits and first month’s rent.

The aid helped families after money for housing provided by the Federal Emergency Management Agency expired last September.

More than 13,000 people arrived from the U.S. Caribbean territory after the hurricane hit in September 2017.

An evacuee from Puerto Rico, Brenda Viera, said she and her family would be hungry or possibly homeless if it wasn’t for the aid program.

Some evacuees say they are still worried about a difficult road ahead.