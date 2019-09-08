× Manchester police investigating bank robbery

MANCHESTER — Police are investigating a bank robbery that happened Sunday afternoon.

Police said, around 12:37 pm. they were called to the People’s United Bank located inside Stop & Shop, 286 Broad St., for a report of a robbery. Police said the suspect showed a note and took money from the teller. Police said the suspect is a white male who was wearing a dark sweatshirt, dark sweatpants and blue and white sneakers. It is believed he was wearing a blonde wig. There were no weapons shown.

Police said the suspect fled the area on foot east toward Broad St.

Anyone with information on the identity of the individual contact Detective James Moore at (860) 645-5543 or the Manchester Police Department directly at (860) 645-5500.