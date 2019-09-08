NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 08: Elise Mertens (L) of Belgium and Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus pose with the trophy after winning their Women's Double's final match against Victoria Azarenka of Belarus and Ashleigh Barty of Australia on day fourteen of the 2019 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 08, 2019 in the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)
Mertens, Sabalenka win US Open doubles title
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 08: Elise Mertens (L) of Belgium and Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus pose with the trophy after winning their Women's Double's final match against Victoria Azarenka of Belarus and Ashleigh Barty of Australia on day fourteen of the 2019 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 08, 2019 in the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)
NEW YORK — Elise Mertens and Aryna Sabalenka have won the U.S. Open women’s doubles championship.
The duo defeated Victoria Azarenka and Ash Barty 7-5, 7-5 on Sunday at Arthur Ashe Stadium. Mertens and Sabalenka lost only one set in the tournament and won their first Grand Slam title as a team. They faced only one other seeded team on their way to the title.
Mertens was defeated in singles play in the quarterfinals by Open champion Bianca Andreescu.
Later in the day, Rafael Nadal is playing for his 19th Grand Slam championship when he faces Daniil Medvedev in the U.S. Open final.