Mertens, Sabalenka win US Open doubles title

NEW YORK — Elise Mertens and Aryna Sabalenka have won the U.S. Open women’s doubles championship.

The duo defeated Victoria Azarenka and Ash Barty 7-5, 7-5 on Sunday at Arthur Ashe Stadium. Mertens and Sabalenka lost only one set in the tournament and won their first Grand Slam title as a team. They faced only one other seeded team on their way to the title.

Mertens was defeated in singles play in the quarterfinals by Open champion Bianca Andreescu.

Later in the day, Rafael Nadal is playing for his 19th Grand Slam championship when he faces Daniil Medvedev in the U.S. Open final.