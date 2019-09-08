Naugatuck crews called out to hazmat situation

Posted 5:54 PM, September 8, 2019, by , Updated at 06:13PM, September 8, 2019
New_haven_county

NAUGATUCK — Emergency crews were called leak Sunday afternoon.

Naugatuck Fire Department official confirmed they responded to a HazMat call at 162 Spring Street around 1:45pm.

Officials said the leak of an Anhydrous ammonia was stopped.

DEEP was also called to the scene. No one was injured.

Officials said  no one was ever in serious danger and the system in the building acted properly.

The building was formerly occupied by a yogurt manufacturer.

 

