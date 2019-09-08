One arrested in fatal motorcycle crash in New Haven

NEW HAVEN — Police said one man has been arrested in connection with a crash that killed a motorcyclist Saturday evening.

Officials said around  5:30pm on Saturday they were called to Winthrop Avenue at Sylvan Avenue to investigate a for a crash with serious injuries.

Police said  a 4-door Acura Sedan hit a motorcycle and the  28 year old operator of the motorcycle did not survive his injuries. The victim was a New Haven resident.

The operator of the Acura, Jerry Boucicault, 42 of New Haven, was arrested and charged with Operating a motor vehicle while under the influence. He is being held on $100,000 bond and will be arraigned on Monday in Superior Court in New Haven.

Police are still investigating the crash.

