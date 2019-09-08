× One man injured in New Haven shooting

NEW HAVEN — Police are investigating after one man was shot early Sunday morning.

Police said, shortly before 2am, officers responded to the area of Judith Terrace just before Quinnipiac Avenue to investigate the report of a person shot.

Officers found a 22 year old Hispanic male suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken by ambulance to Yale New Haven Hospital for treatment of a non-life-threatening injury.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the New Haven Police Department at 203-946-6304.