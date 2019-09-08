Real People with Stan Simpson: Faith & Healing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Rha-Sheen and Briggitte Brown are pastors at the “Right Now Church” in New Britain. They spend a lot their time helping the congregation activate their faith to deal with adversity and unexpected challenges.

The Browns have become a living example of what they have been preaching. Briggitte Brown has been diagnosed with lymphoma, a cancer that affects the body’s immune and vascular system.

She and Bishop Brown have used a healthy dose of Faith to deal with this journey to healing. They share their story of faith, adversity and staying positive when your world is turned upside down.