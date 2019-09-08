Mostly sunny days, clear cool nights to start the week

Today will feature another nice day with seasonable temperatures under a mix of sun and clouds.

Expect this nice weather to continue through Tuesday with mild sunny days, and clear cool nights.

The next chance for showers is not until Wednesday and Thursday. We deserve a break after last week’s wild week of weather!

FORECAST DETAILS:

TODAY: Sun mixing with a few clouds. High: 70-76.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy to clear. Low: 45-55.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny, pleasant: High: low-mid 70s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy, still pleasant. High: 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy, warm and more humid. Chance for a shower. High: Low 80s.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. High: Low 80s.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny, cooler High: 70.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy, chance for a few showers. High: 70s.

