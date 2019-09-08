The Real Story: Congressman John Larson

A wide-ranging interview with US Representative John Larson (D-1st Dist.)

Larson is critical of President Trump’s decision to divert money from the Pentagon to finance the building of the promised wall along the United States’ southern border.

Also discussed: His long-standing call for a traffic tunnel to be built at the always-congested intersection of I-84 and I-91 in Hartford, and his plan to save Social Security. It has been panned by Republicans who, he says, want to cut the popular program. And he also explains his bill to address the “climate crisis”, which calls for a tax on carbon emissions, billions for “clean energy” research and over a trillion dollars on needed infrastructure.

