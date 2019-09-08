The Real Story: Prof. Gary Rose on his new book about 2018 race for governor

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Sacred Heart University Prof. Gary Rose discusses his new book: “Connecticut in Crisis - Policy Challenges and the 2018 Contest for Governor”.

Why did Democrat Ned Lamont win, despite an extremely unpopular outgoing Democratic governor, a Democrat-controlled legislature that produced a 'permanent fiscal crisis', cuts in services, and a poor business environment - highlighted by the departure of two corporate headquarters which moved to Boston?

Where did Bob Stefanowski and the Republicans go wrong?