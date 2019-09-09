× Baltimore streets still blocked off after suspicious vehicle found

BALTIMORE (WMAR) — Baltimore Police and Fire Department have blocked off several streets near the Inner Harbor due to an investigation of a suspicious vehicle.

According to Mayor Jack Young, after investigating for several hours, no bomb was detected.

The city is currently in the process of conducting precautionary sweeps to ensure public safety. These sweeps are expected to take several hours.

At this time they are asking everyone to stay out of the evacuated area.

Those who have a vehicle parked in the evacuated area, we ask that you please find alternative transportation home. We will send an update when the area is cleared and you are able to pick up your vehicle.

The evacuated areas is:

East Baltimore Street to the north

Conway Street to the south

South Charles Street to the west

Commerce Street to the east

According to police, the incident was reported to Baltimore City Fire around 10:30 a.m. The fire department received a threat of the suspicious vehicle with 1,000 gallons of gasoline parked along the 100 block of East Pratt Street.

Police and Public Safety officials immediately worked to evacuate the Inner Harbor and the surrounding buildings in the area when they arrived at the scene.

Local and federal law enforcement were notified of the incident and are actively investigating the area. Sources tell WMAR-2 News they’re waiting on an all-clear.

Residents who live near the blocked off area of the scene are not being allowed to enter their homes as part of the investigation. Emergency responders told them they hope to give them access soon.

At this time, Baltimore City Department of Transportation is asking people avoid taking the Jones Falls Expressway into downtown. They say there are backups along the southbound JFX.