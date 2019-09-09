Bike night held in Derby all for a good cause

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DERBY – The monthly bike night at Valley Diner in Derby had a dual-purpose Monday evening.

13-year-old, Charlie Delsagos needs a new wheel chair.

Charlie has a condition known as Arthrogryposis Multiplex Congenita which effects his ability to walk. But certainly doesn’t slow him down. Through this fundraiser the Lucky Dog Biker Club, based in North Branford, is hoping to help raise enough money to provide updates to his current chair or purchase a new manual chair for the family.

Heather, a member of the Lucky Dog Biker explained the club does about three to four fundraisers a year and this one struck a cord with them because“ we love kids, if a kid needs help we do whatever we can, we just like to help and give back to the community.”

To help the family raise enough money there is a Facebook page being set up by the motorcycle club here.