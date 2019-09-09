Please enable Javascript to watch this video

September is Brain Aneurysm Awareness Month, and one brave survivor shared her story with us after the tragic loss of two family members. Diane Fritzson lost both her mother and grandmother to Brain Aneurysms before they were 60-years-old. When she was diagnosed, she knew she had to take an aggressive approach. Her doctors at UConn Health operated on her and now she is raising awareness to help others.